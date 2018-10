West Seattle High School‘s girls-soccer team is going to the state tournament! Tonight at Southwest Athletic Complex, the Wildcats defeated Holy Names 2-1 in double overtime, taking third place in the Metro League. Midway through, the match was 0-0; West Seattle’s Lilli Bedell scored their first goal at 61 minutes, then Holy Names tied it, and it was on to two overtimes until Wildcat Juliet Anawalt‘s goal won the match. Photos to come.