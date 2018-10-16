CONGRATULATIONS! Senior Center of West Seattle volunteer Jean Carroll honored doubly

Imagine getting a new award that is not only for your accomplishments but is also named in your honor for years ahead of honoring others! That just happened at the Senior Center of West Seattle, which shares the news:

The Senior Center of West Seattle held its yearly volunteer appreciation party to show our enormous love and gratitude to the more than 200 volunteers who donate their time, skill, and care that make it possible to do all that we do. This year’s celebration was extra special in that we honored longtime volunteer Jean Carroll with the first annual Jean Carroll Extraordinary Volunteer Service Award. Jean has been a West Seattle resident for 86 years. Jean’s incredible dedication and commitment inspired us to create this award to recognize her 20+ years of volunteer service. Not only are we honoring her this year, but this award will be given to a different volunteer each year who demonstrates these characteristics. Thank you, Jean, for the tens of thousands of hours of your time and expertise you have so generously given to the Center!

Jean was spotlighted in the center’s spring 2014 newsletter, which described her as helping with tasks from tracking hundreds of center memberships to leading prospective new members on tours to serving lunches in the center’s Junction Diner. Want to join her? Here’s how.