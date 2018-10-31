Seasonal segue: West Seattle Thriftway’s holiday tastings, tomorrow!

(WSB photo, November 2017)

Thanksgiving is just three weeks from tomorrow, so it’s an immediate segue from Halloween into the holiday season again this year, and the first big event is Thursday – West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) invites you to the annual Holiday Taste, 4-7 pm Thursday. Dozens of vendors will offer samples to inspire your holiday plans, free as always.

P.S. If your business/organization/school has a holiday event, please let us know ASAP as we’ll also be segueing into work on our annual guide (besides the year-round calendar – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!