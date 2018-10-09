Schooner Brewing & Provisions – brewery, restaurant, deli! Welcome, new WSB sponsor

One of our newest WSB sponsors is Schooner Brewing & Provisions, which is more than a brewery – it’s also a restaurant and deli. Here’s what they would like you to know about what they offer:

Located in the heart of SODO, just a 10-minute drive from West Seattle, Schooner Brewing is a neighborhood brewery serving up delicious hand-crafted beers! Most of the staff call West Seattle home, and the brewery has a long history of involvement in the West Seattle community.

Independently owned and operated for over 11 years, Schooner Brewing offers everything from classic Northwest IPA’s and Lagers, to Barrel-Aged Sours and Farmhouse Ales. House favorites include Hopvine IPA, 3 Grid IPA, King Street Brown Ale, and SODO Lager. Longtime head brewer Joel Stickney enjoys experimenting with different hops and barrel-aged sours to consistently offer new and unique options. Schooner’s commitment to the craft is unwavering, and guests can taste the time and energy that goes in to every pint.

The tap list features 20+ options ranging from Schooner beers, draft Washington wines, house-brewed spiked seltzers from San Juan Seltzers, and Timber City Ginger Beer, a non-alcoholic beverage made in the South Park neighborhood.

The dinner menu showcases a variety of large plates and shareable appetizers such as Chicken and Turkey Bahn Meatballs, Beer Cheese Dip with Giant Soft Pretzel, Chicken & Waffle Sandwich, The Schooner Burger, Asian Noodle Salad, a Build-Your-Own Dirty Fries menu, plus a variety of seasonal dishes highlighting fresh, in-season produce. Dinner and snacks are available in the brewery from 3 p.m. to close daily.

Happy hour is offered Monday-Friday 3-5 p.m. and features $3 select pints and $2.50 King Street Brown Ribs. Schooner Brewing’s weekend brunch is served Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and offers dishes such as Biscuits and Gravy, Chicken and Waffles, Fresh Veggie Scramble, and Seasonal Pastries.

Schooner Provisions, the adjacent lunch deli, offers hot and cold made-to-order sandwiches, fresh salads, fish and chips and more, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The brewery is family-friendly, with a shaded dog-friendly patio. Guests are encouraged to enjoy their custom-made shuffleboard table, giant Jenga, Thursday night trivia starting at 7 p.m. and other various events held at the brewery. Schooner Brewing is also a great setting for your next private event or party, with up to 75 people easily accommodated. For private event inquiries email info@schoonerbrewingseattle.com

Schooner Brewing and Provisions is located at 3901 1st Avenue South. Schooner Provisions is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The brewery is open Monday-Thursday 3-9 p.m., Friday 3-10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Weekend brunch is served Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Happy hour is Monday-Friday 3-5 p.m. To learn more, visit www.schoonerbrewingseattle.com or call 206-432-9734.

We thank Schooner Brewing and Provisions for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.