SATURDAY: Dance, drink, dine to support West Seattle Community Orchestras’ student musicians

Don’t have party plans set yet for this Saturday night? It’s your next chance to have a good time for a good cause. The West Seattle Community Orchestras rely on community generosity to help make it possible for student musicians to play for free. Here are the newest party details:

Rummage through your costume collection and then plan to join West Seattle Community Orchestras (WSCO) for its annual gala fundraiser in support of free participation in our orchestras for student musicians!

The West Seattle Big Band will once again provide music for dancingâ€”and just plain good listening!

(WSB photo, WS Big Band at last Sunday’s Fauntleroy Fall Festival)

Very special items for our silent and live auctions have been donated by our generous supporters. Hereâ€™s a small sample:

Canlis | Seattle Shakespeare Theatre | Boehm’s Candy Kitchen | Beer Junction | Chihuly Garden | MoPOP | Kenyon Hall | Seattle Storm | Lake Union Civic Orchestra | PlantAmnesty | Seafair | Countryside CafÃ© | Elliott Bay Brewery | Ivar’s| Caffe Ladro | Pagliacci Pizza | Bakery Nouveau

Hereâ€™s the agenda:

6:00-7:15: Doors open, cocktail reception, silent auctions, entertainment by WSCO musicians

7:15: Buffet dinner served

7:55-8:40: Live auction, raise the paddle, dessert dash

8:40++: Dancing to the West Seattle Big Band!

Your support will help WSCO continue to provide FREE participation and instruction in orchestral music for our student musicians.

Hereâ€™s the important info:

— Saturday, October 27, 6:00 to 11:00 p.m.

— Alki Masonic Lodge, 4736 40th Ave. SW.

— Adults 18+ $40, children 6-17 and seniors $25

Plan to have fun while supporting this vital West Seattle resource! REGISTER & PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE HERE. Tickets also available at the door. Costumed or not, donâ€™t forget your dancing shoes!