ROAD WORK ALERT UPDATE: Harbor / Spokane striping rescheduled

We published an SDOT alert on Thursday saying the striping of the long-on-hold Harbor/Spokane project was planned sometime in the next few days. SDOT now says that’s back on hold because of the weather: “Due to the rain forecast, striping work has been delayed. At the earliest, crews may begin striping Thursday, October 11. However, because this work is weather dependent, this date is still tentative. Once striping work begins, it’ll take approximately 2 days to complete. We appreciate your patience.”