10:42 PM: If you’re west of The Junction and wondering about the police response in the Ercolini Park area – radio communication indicates police are investigating a driver who is suspected of hitting at least four other vehicles, including an SPD car. The civilian vehicles that were hit are reported to be along 48th SW near Oregon. No injuries reported.

11:38 PM: Photo added. The pickup in the photo was subsequently being towed. We’ll follow up with SPD in the morning.