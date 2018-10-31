West Seattle, Washington

31 Wednesday

PARKING: SDOT plans to officially propose RPZ for West Seattle Junction area, two years after community request

October 31, 2018 11:42 am
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

(SDOT map of what’s been under consideration, pending January’s official proposal details)

After almost two years of community discussion and more than a year of study, SDOT has decided to officially propose a Restricted Parking Zone (RPZ) for some residential areas in the West Seattle Junction. That announcement was made today – but details of the RPZ proposal won’t be out until January. At that time, the announcement says, SDOT “will be asking for feedback on the RPZ proposal via survey, email, phone, and at an RPZ public hearing.” When the details go public, they’ll be sent via postal mail as well as posted here. The RPZ study stemmed from a community request going back almost two years – not the first one, either; a previous study last decade resulted in SDOT deciding not to propose one.

West Seattle currently has just one RPZ area, near the Fauntleroy ferry terminal. As explained here, RPZs are “residential areas around commuter traffic generators – like hospitals or light rail stations – where on-street parking is restricted for those except residents and short-term visitors.” Here’s how they work:

• Signs are installed on the blocks in an RPZ.

• Residents on the blocks within an RPZ can buy a limited number of permits that allow their vehicles to park on street.

• Since curbspace is public, non-permitted vehicles can still park in the area, but must obey the posted time limits.

Current cost of an RPZ permit is $65 for two years, though the city website also notes there’s a $10 hardship price too. There’s more backstory in our July report from when the city launched its most-recent quest for feedback on the RPZ idea. The results of that feedback are in this slide deck now available via the SDOT website:

As clarified in our summer coverage – in case you are wondering – RPZ signs are not installed adjacent to businesses, so this will NOT change business-district parking, and the city has already again ruled out metered parking in The Junction. According to the slide deck, after the proposal details go public in January, the hearing will be in February, and a final decision will be announced in April.

2 Replies to "PARKING: SDOT plans to officially propose RPZ for West Seattle Junction area, two years after community request"

  • Craig October 31, 2018 (11:56 am)
    I drive my car each weekday to park in the residential on street parking near the Junction, and take the  line bus to work. There is no convenient bus service near by house, so I drive to a Rapid Ride hub, and get other errands done coming and going at the Junction shops. I’m sympathetic to the home owners near the Junction that don’t want the cars parked on their street, but not sure where the bus commuters are supposed to park if we’re pushed further away. Reminds me of the water taxi scenario- put transit in, and expect everyone to live in walking distance to where to catch the ride. Cars are a necessary evil to get that final mile covered for commuters. I wish there was a park and ride at the Junction. 

    • Amy October 31, 2018 (12:29 pm)
      What about using the park and ride under the WS Bridge and walk up to the Avalon C line stop?

