MAILBOX ALERT: West Seattle Junction’s drive-up/ride-up box is out of service again

Must be something about October. Right about this time last year, the West Seattle Junction U.S. Post Office‘s outdoor mailbox went out of service, only two months after it returned following seven months away. Now, it’s out again – thanks to Todd for the initial tip Thursday; today is at least the second day it’s been taped up. What happened? We don’t know. Last fall’s outage only lasted a week and a half, so for those who rely on the box, here’s hoping for a swift fix. Meantime, there’s an outdoor box at the Westwood Village Post Office (2721 SW Trenton).
