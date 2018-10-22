Lost? Stolen? Acoustic guitar found

Usually we point lost-and-found-non-pet listings to this section of the WSB Forums. But bigger items might have been stolen and dumped, so we showcase them in the news stream when possible. Here’s one: Guy e-mailed to report:

I found an acoustic guitar on Harbor Ave today around 2:00 pm. It was still in its guitar case. I turned it in to West Bay Espresso on Harbor Ave. It was in great condition when handed in.

So if you’re missing a guitar … check with West Bay (2255 Harbor SW), which opens at 6 am.