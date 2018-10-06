BIZNOTE: Click! Design That Fits celebrating 14 years in business

You still have an hour left to go spend a bit of your Saturday night shopping – and celebrating – at Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor). It’s the 14th anniversary for the shop owned by John Smersh and Frances Smersh, 8 years in The Junction after 6 in North Admiral.

Along with a storewide sale, the celebration includes a tradition in its third year – a loft pop-up shop with Click! employees selling “small collections of their own creative endeavors: photography, illustration, jewelry, clothing, and more.” The party continues until 8 pm.

P.S. If you miss the chance to wish the Smershes a happy 14th Click!-iversary, consider stopping in during the West Seattle Art Walk on Thursday night (October 11th) – Frances will be the spotlight artist!