Hallo-weekend and much more for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Thanks to Rose De Dan for the photo of decorations near 38th/Lander)

Two sets of highlights again today/tonight. First, from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Etc. Guide:

MONSTER DASH: 6th annual West Seattle Monster Dash in Lincoln Park to benefit South Seattle College/West Seattle Cooperative Preschools. 9:30 am 5K, 10 am raffle/awards ceremony, 10:30 am kids’ dash and costume contest. Last-minute registration 8:15-9 am. (Fauntleroy/Cloverdale)

THRIFTWAY PARTY: 11 am-1 pm, West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) annual Halloween party for kids. (4201 SW Morgan)

QFC PARTY: Noon-2 pm, Westwood Village QFC plans a Halloween party for kids. Come in costume. Prizes! (2600 SW Barton)

CARNIVAL IN WHITE CENTER: King County Parks Family Halloween Carnival, 2-5 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park. Details here. (1321 SW 102nd)

GLOW-ZONE BOWLING: West Seattle Bowl is offering Halloween Family Glow Zone, 4-6 pm – buy a lane and get more than bowling! $84.95 per lane for up to 6 people. Check ASAP for availability. Costume contest too! (39th SW/SW Oregon)

OLG CARNIVAL: 4-7 pm, Halloween Carnival at Our Lady of Guadalupe School in the Walmesley Center: “Inflatables, petting zoo, professional face painting, live DJ, Cake Walk, fortune teller, selfie station, costume contest, all your favorite games, delicious food and drink, and a bigger and better Trunk-or-Treat!” Wristbands and tickets on sale, online, in advance. (35th SW & SW Myrtle)

PET COSTUME CONTEST: A Dog’s Dream White Center, 5-7 pm, offers its “first Halloween Yappy Hour Costume Competition! Prizes awarded for the best dog costume, best human costume and grand prize for the best coordinated costumes. Join us for light refreshments for humans, and warm soup for your dogs provided by Honest Kitchen.” Prizes. (9620 14th SW)

LONGHOUSE PARTY FOR KIDS: Duwamish Longhouse Halloween Party, 5-8 pm: “FREE – Children’s Halloween Party! Please join us for a fun night of music, dancing, ghoulish treats and activities for your whole family. The Duwamish are happy to host a community party that celebrates our youth and families. Contests for best costume of all ages.” (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

LIGHT SHOW: West Seattle Yuletide‘s Halloween light show by Ken and Cora Iverson‘s light show east of The Junction is back, 6 to 9 pm tonight – “later if there’s an audience” – and 6-10 pm on Halloween. Inbetween – possible shows Sunday, Monday, Tuesday. (East side of 38th SW between Genesee and Dakota)

COSTUME PARTY: Voodoo on the Bayou Halloween costume party, benefiting Senior Center of West Seattle, 7 pm-midnight at The Sanctuary:

Enjoy a fun filled night packed with entertainment: dance with DJ Jason Tokita of Injoy Entertainment, enjoy live performance painting with artist Chris Kelleher, savor live jazz music, get real with tarot reading by Angela Maria-Fava & a few surprises! Your mistress of ceremonies? Sylvia O’Stayformore along with her Voodoo Vixens. Nosh on bites, sip on top shelf cocktails and dance the night away! Costume contest with cash prizes.

Get your ticket(s) by going here. (42nd SW/SW Lander)

PARTY AT THE ALLEY: Great Gatsby-themed Halloween party at The Alley in The Junction, starting at 7 pm. Proprietor Jade Nguyen says, “We will have a costume contest judged by the crowd, and drink specials all night!” (Behind 4509 California SW)

‘WEREWOLF’ AT MEEPLES: Spend the night playing Halloween Werewolf – 7 pm at Meeples Games:

A whisper travels through the village. People are waking up to find their loved ones mauled. Monsters lurk among us, taking Human form in the day, but by night… the WEREWOLF hunts! Spend your Halloween playing the classic guessing and bluffing game WEREWOLF, here at Meeples Games! Everyone who convenes will be part of the village, and each turn night will fall… and someone will die! The villages must discover the identity of the werewolf – or werewolves – while there are still enough of them left to fight! Reena will be our storyteller. Are you brave enough to face the werewolf… or clever enough to survive as one?

(3727 California SW)

SOUTH PARK COSTUME CRAWL: 8-11 pm, prizes! 21+. Eight venues; see the poster.

‘COME AS YOU AREN’T: The Skylark’s‘s 12th annual “Come as You Aren’t” battle of the bands, starting at 8 pm, $10 cover, 21+. Check The Skylark’s website for the lineup. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

And from our year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

(Friday night sunset, photographed by Chris Frankovich)

DELRIDGE GROCERY CO-OP ANNUAL MEETING: 10 am-noon at the DAV Hall, find out where the co-op is along its journey to opening a food store. (4857 Delridge Way SW)

TOUR A REMODELED HOME: Go here for free tickets to the Remodeled Homes Tour, this year including a West Seattle home remodeled by Potter Construction (WSB sponsor). 10 am-5 pm. (Map here)

HOLY ROSARY SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-1 pm, you’re invited to tour the school. (42nd/Genesee)

DRUG TAKEBACK DAY: 10 am-2 pm, bring your unwanted/unneeded medication to the Southwest Precinct for the twice-annual dropoff event. (2300 SW Webster)

2 CHANCES TO MAKE ART HAPPEN: Both at Southwest Library as part of the monthlong Community Art focus – 10:30 am-noon, Reverse Glass Painting; 1 pm-4 pm, Cellphone Photography. (9010 35th SW)

THE REAL STORY OF ALKI’S SETTLERS: 2 pm at Alki UCC, not your standard history presentation: “The Town of Alki: Great Hopes and Fountainhead of Tears – Join Alki resident and historian Phil Hoffman for an engaging and provocative presentation on Alki’s earliest days.” (6115 SW Hinds)

POSTSEASON SPORTS: 5 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), West Seattle High School girls’ soccer vs. Seattle Prep … 5:45 pm at Memorial Stadium (401 5th Ave. N.), Chief Sealth International High School football vs. Roosevelt.

SOUTHWEST YOUTH AND FAMILY SERVICES GALA: 5:30 pm at Seattle Design Center, a night of celebration to support the Delridge-based nonprofit. (5701 6th Ave S.)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS GALA: 6 pm at Alki Masonic Lodge, as previewed here, help WSCO raise money to keep offering free participation to young musicians. (4736 40th sW)

GARY DAVIS: 7-9 pm, C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) live music. (5612 California SW)

MALLET HEAD BENEFIT FOR WSHS: 7:30 pm, West Seattle High School alum Tom Collier and friends perform at Kenyon Hall to raise money for scholarships. Check ASAP to see if reservations are still available! (7904 35th SW)

Have a spectacular Saturday!