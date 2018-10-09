From the ‘in case you were wondering too’ file: The 7-11 sidewalk saga

Several readers have asked when the sidewalk in front of the 4312 SW Admiral Way 7-11 – missing for many weeks – will be restored. We took the question to SDOT, whose spokesperson LeAnne Nelson looked into it and replied:

The 7-11 hired contractors to repair the sidewalk, but they removed the sidewalk without any Street Use permits, so they were issued a citation and required to submit a traffic control plan and field review; that’s due to the amount of sidewalk removed. They were not allowed to work until both were approved, which happened last week, I’m told. Our inspector has called the contractor to ask for a completion timeline.

We will check back on that if there’s no work-crew sighting at the site soon.