FOOTBALL: Next games set for Chief Sealth IHS, West Seattle HS

The regular season is over and now we know what’s next on the football schedule for Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School. The Seahawks, who finished atop the Metro League‘s Sound Division, have a rematch with Roosevelt, who they beat 42-37 last Friday. The two will play at Memorial Stadium downtown at 5:45 pm this Friday (October 26th). The Wildcats, meantime, have a 7 pm game Friday at Thomas Jefferson in Federal Way.
