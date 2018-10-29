FOLLOWUP: What police found after the Admiral Safeway gas-station holdup

On Friday night, we reported on a robbery at the Admiral Safeway gas station and the police search that ensued. Today, we followed up with SPD and obtained the incident report. No arrest so far. But the report says police found evidence suggesting the robber might have had a getaway vehicle waiting. The incident narrative in the report is basically what we reported on Friday night – a man (same description as published that night) came in, demanded cash from the till, implied he had a gun, and left after the robbery. The report says the clerk didn’t actually see a gun but that the robber “reached toward the right side of his waistband and pulled up his sweatshirt” and kept his hand there while taking the cash. The K-9 officer who joined in the search found a “heat signature” nearby using what the report describes as a FLIR camera. According to the report, that “signature” indicated “a vehicle was parked for a long period of time while running” on the west side of 42nd SW next to the Safeway supermarket parking lot. Some sort of evidence – redacted in the report – was found there too. Surveillance video, meantime, showed the robber approaching from the north – crossing Admiral Way – and disappearing afterward into the alley between 41st and 42nd, east of the gas station. If you have any info, the SPD incident number is 2018-401639.