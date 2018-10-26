FOLLOWUP: Can Bar now open in South Delridge

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

It’s official grand-opening night for Can Bar in South Delridge. We caught up with its owners this afternoon, four months after reporting on what they had planned.

David Gradwohl and James Imonti (along with Joshua Baymiller, not shown) opened the bar/restaurant in what most recently was a bakery at 9427 17th SW.

Take a look at the menu here. The bar is half of the top deck of a 26-foot, half-century-plus-old Owens. Its old steering wheel is part of the decor, too.

Can Bar has hallway photos of what it took to get the old boat in place for the build-out.

Can Bar is adults only, open 3 to midnight Sundays-Thursdays, 3 pm to 2 am Fridays and Saturdays. They plan to add weekend brunch in a few weeks.