Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry notes: One boat late after assistance; one boat down starting Monday

Two notes about the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry run:

ONE BOAT LATE AFTER ASSISTANCE: Thanks to M for sending that photo of crew members from the ferry Kitsap helping a boater in distress off Southworth. As a result, the Kitsap is running 20+ minutes late. You can check its status via Vessel Watch.

ONE BOAT OUT STARTING MONDAY: WSF has this alert out for the route:

Beginning on Monday, October 29 until further notice, the Fauntleroy/Vashon Island/Southworth route must operate on a two-boat schedule so that the M/V Sealth can undergo a Coast Guard-required maintenance inspection. WSF is doing everything possible to minimize the duration of this service disruption and will be sending updates as soon as more information is available. Passengers can expect delays on this route during that time, and alternate routes are advised where available. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to restore full service on this route.

You can see the two-boat schedule here.