ELECTION 2018: 34th District State Senate candidates @ Admiral Neighborhood Association next week

Missed the 34th District State Senate candidates at last night’s North Highline Unincorporated Area Council meeting? We’ll have video up this weekend – and also, we’ve just received word that candidates Shannon Braddock and Joe Nguyen are both expected at next Tuesday’s Admiral Neighborhood Association meeting, 6:30 pm at The Sanctuary at Admiral (42nd/Lander); details to come, says ANA president Larry Wymer. Voting starts when your ballot arrives in the mail in about two weeks.