DEVELOPMENT: Early Community Outreach date set for 5009 Fauntleroy Way SW

The third West Seattle informal community meeting in the city’s new “Early Community Outreach for Design Review” process is set for October 30th. If you have questions or comments about the project proposed at 5009 Fauntleroy Way SW, that’s the date you’re invited to drop in 5-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) and talk with members of the project team. According to what’s online so far, this project will replace a 70-year-old duplex with three rowhouse-style townhouses and three single-family homes, with six offstreet-parking spaces. The new Early Community Outreach phase of the process is meant to offer neighbors a chance to get involved relatively early on. We covered the first two West Seattle meetings held as part of this process, both last month – this one for five townhouses at 1772 Alki SW, then this one for eight townhouses at 5616 California SW. Also participating in this process, though no meeting date is set yet, will be 1604 SW Henderson.