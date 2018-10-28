Crime Watch, stolen-car edition: Reunion, plus 2 more thefts

Before midnight on October 27th, 1994 Honda del Sol was stolen. Color: blue. Address: intersection of 17th and Barton.

Plate AXH4129. Call 911 if you see it, or this one:

STOLEN BLACK HONDA CIVIC: From Leah in South Park:

My car was stolen sometime between 7:00 pm Friday and 1:00 pm Saturday from S Donovan St and 8th ave S.

Black 98 Honda Civic hatchback, license plate Washington ANB1384. Has bicycling bumper sticker on the back, hail-damage dings all over the body. Attached is a pic of the car from a few years ago.

I’ve reported to SPD (case # 18-402534). The car has been stolen previously from this same area twice before; I had a Club on the steering wheel… Don’t have any idea who could be doing this, but it makes me sad for the neighborhood. If anyone has any info, I would really appreciate it.