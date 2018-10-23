COUNTDOWN! What’s happening where at Sunday’s West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival

Just in – the map of what’s happening where at the West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival this Sunday! Even if you’re not planning to go, remember that the festival “footprint” is close to West Seattle Summer Fest – the streets will be festival-filled (and off-limits to motorized traffic) on California SW from Oregon to Edmunds and on SW Alaska from 44th to 42nd. The festival runs 10 am-2 pm, concurrent from the Farmers’ Market (which will be on its usual block, California between Alaska and Oregon), and one popular feature will start earlier this year- the Chili Cookoff “flights” go on sale just as the festival begins, 10 am on the KeyBank corner. (More flights for sale, too – 400 this year – $10 donation to the West Seattle Food Bank gets you a taste of the contenders‘ chili offerings plus a chance to vote!) Other times are the same as past years, costume parade at 11:30 am (start gathering by Junction Plaza Park at 42nd/Alaska at 11:15) and trick-or-treating at noon. We’re a Harvest Festival co-sponsor and will be reporting as-it-happens from the Info Booth at Walk-All-Ways – see you there, rain or shine.

