COUNTDOWN: The kids’ activities you’ll find @ West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival on Sunday

(WSB photo from 2017 West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival)

Only three days until our area’s biggest fall celebration, the West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival, 10 am-2 pm on Sunday, with the Farmers’ Market plus Applepalooza, Chili Cookoff, Costume Parade, Root-Beer Garden, Trick-or-Treating … and free activities offered by local businesses and organizations! Here’s a list with most of them (a few participants were still finalizing their plan):

ArtsWest – Coloring contest

Be Smart for Kids – Coloring with superheroes

Child Evangelism Fellowship – TeaLight Lantern-making

Dream Dinners (WSB sponsor) – Pumpkin placemat to color

Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) – Fly casting for kids with practice rods

Endolyne Children’s Choir – Musical beanbag toss, music-themed coloring sheets

FIT4MOM West Seattle – Beanbag pumpkin toss; making ghosts with tissue paper

Full Circle – Coloring

Holy Rosary School – Giant Plinko game; hand-turkey decorating

Lil’ Bug Studio – Create a jack o’lantern on a foam pumpkin shape with stickers

Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) – Tiny Modes demonstration (musical instruments and Caspar Babypants music) and a wheel for older kids to spin for prizes

Outer Space Seattle – “Moon sand play area” sensory tables

Pagliacci Pizza – Learn to toss pizza

PCC (WSB sponsor) – Trail mix

Pecos Pit Barbecue (WSB sponsor) – Paint the piggies

Quail Park Memory Care Residences of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) – Coloring activity

School of Rock – Button-making booth, free short guitar lessons

Snip-it’s Haircuts for Kids – Temporary hair color for kids, giant Connect 4 game

Southwest Lacrosse Club – Tent with a taped “goal” to target a beanbag or “dead” ball

The Little Gym of West Seattle – Obstacle Course if weather permits.

Verity Credit Union (WSB sponsor) – Costume Contest

West City Rope Ninjas – Jump-rope demos and learn-to-jump activities

West Seattle Christian Church – Photo backdrops and props for pics

West Seattle Eagles – Fishing booth for kids

West Seattle Junction – Cornhole game

West Seattle Performing Arts – Photo cutout of a dancer for photos, cutout station for coloring a ballerina and hip-hop dancer

Westside Collaborative Law – Hula hoop contest

(Plus free – tips encouraged – face painting!) Most of the activity booths will be south of the Farmers’ Market, on California SW between Alaska and Edmunds. The costume parade starts at 11:30 am from Junction Plaza Park at 42nd/Alaska, led by the West Seattle High School Marching Band. And trick-or-treating at booths and businesses begins at noon. A new pie-eating contest will be at 1:30 at the info booth – which is where you’ll find us (co-sponsoring the festival again this year and reporting as-it-happens). See you there, rain or shine! Activities are free; bring $ for food/beverages (the Chili Cookoff flights, for example, are a $10 donation that goes to the West Seattle Food Bank – that starts right at 10 am this year and is on while supplies last).