COUNTDOWN: The kids’ activities you’ll find @ West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival on Sunday

(WSB photo from 2017 West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival)
Only three days until our area’s biggest fall celebration, the West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival, 10 am-2 pm on Sunday, with the Farmers’ Market plus Applepalooza, Chili Cookoff, Costume Parade, Root-Beer Garden, Trick-or-Treating … and free activities offered by local businesses and organizations! Here’s a list with most of them (a few participants were still finalizing their plan):
ArtsWest – Coloring contest
Be Smart for Kids – Coloring with superheroes
Child Evangelism Fellowship – TeaLight Lantern-making
Dream Dinners (WSB sponsor) – Pumpkin placemat to color
Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) – Fly casting for kids with practice rods
Endolyne Children’s Choir – Musical beanbag toss, music-themed coloring sheets
FIT4MOM West Seattle – Beanbag pumpkin toss; making ghosts with tissue paper
Full Circle – Coloring
Holy Rosary School – Giant Plinko game; hand-turkey decorating
Lil’ Bug Studio – Create a jack o’lantern on a foam pumpkin shape with stickers
Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) – Tiny Modes demonstration (musical instruments and Caspar Babypants music) and a wheel for older kids to spin for prizes
Outer Space Seattle – “Moon sand play area” sensory tables
Pagliacci Pizza – Learn to toss pizza
PCC (WSB sponsor) – Trail mix
Pecos Pit Barbecue (WSB sponsor) – Paint the piggies
Quail Park Memory Care Residences of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) – Coloring activity
School of Rock – Button-making booth, free short guitar lessons
Snip-it’s Haircuts for Kids – Temporary hair color for kids, giant Connect 4 game
Southwest Lacrosse Club – Tent with a taped “goal” to target a beanbag or “dead” ball
The Little Gym of West Seattle – Obstacle Course if weather permits.
Verity Credit Union (WSB sponsor) – Costume Contest
West City Rope Ninjas – Jump-rope demos and learn-to-jump activities
West Seattle Christian Church – Photo backdrops and props for pics
West Seattle Eagles – Fishing booth for kids
West Seattle Junction – Cornhole game
West Seattle Performing Arts – Photo cutout of a dancer for photos, cutout station for coloring a ballerina and hip-hop dancer
Westside Collaborative Law – Hula hoop contest
(Plus free – tips encouraged – face painting!) Most of the activity booths will be south of the Farmers’ Market, on California SW between Alaska and Edmunds. The costume parade starts at 11:30 am from Junction Plaza Park at 42nd/Alaska, led by the West Seattle High School Marching Band. And trick-or-treating at booths and businesses begins at noon. A new pie-eating contest will be at 1:30 at the info booth – which is where you’ll find us (co-sponsoring the festival again this year and reporting as-it-happens). See you there, rain or shine! Activities are free; bring $ for food/beverages (the Chili Cookoff flights, for example, are a $10 donation that goes to the West Seattle Food Bank – that starts right at 10 am this year and is on while supplies last).
