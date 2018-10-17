CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS golfer Lauryn Nguyen sets course record, wins Athlete of the Week

Two updates this afternoon on West Seattle High School golf star Lauryn Nguyen:

First, her WS Golf Course record has been confirmed. It was mentioned in this report on the WSHS girls-golf season that she was believed to have set it during the Metro Championships last week – and today, WSHS says it’s official – at 67, 5 under par, she holds the course’s women’s record.

Second, she is the third local high-school athlete in three weeks to be honored as a Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Athlete of the Week! WIAA noted in today’s announcement, “Nguyen was the Metro League Golf Championship Individual Champion with her score of 67, setting a new ladies’ course record by two strokes. She also was named Metro League Player of the Year.”