CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS golfer Lauryn Nguyen sets course record, wins Athlete of the Week

October 17, 2018 3:55 pm
Two updates this afternoon on West Seattle High School golf star Lauryn Nguyen:

First, her WS Golf Course record has been confirmed. It was mentioned in this report on the WSHS girls-golf season that she was believed to have set it during the Metro Championships last week – and today, WSHS says it’s official – at 67, 5 under par, she holds the course’s women’s record.

Second, she is the third local high-school athlete in three weeks to be honored as a Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Athlete of the Week! WIAA noted in today’s announcement, “Nguyen was the Metro League Golf Championship Individual Champion with her score of 67, setting a new ladies’ course record by two strokes. She also was named Metro League Player of the Year.”

  • Loni October 17, 2018 (5:02 pm)
    Reply

    Congratulations, Lauryn! A great student, wonderful young woman *and* an outstanding golfer!

