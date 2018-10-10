CONGRATULATIONS! ‘Player of the Week’ honors for Dontae McMillan of Chief Sealth IHS

(WSB photo: #8 Dontae McMillan in last month’s Huling Bowl win over WSHS)

Congratulations to Chief Sealth International High School football standout Dontae McMillan, announced today as a Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Player of the Week. He’s led the Seahawks to four consecutive wins. From the WIAA announcement: “The running back ran for 279 yards on 21 carries and scored four touchdowns, as the Seahawks took down Lakeside 48-31. His longest run of the night was a 94-yard scramble on third down.” Every week, the organization honors “varsity athletes who exhibited an outstanding performance for the previous week (based off nominations).” This Friday night at 7 pm, you can see McMillan and his teammates play Sammamish at home at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).