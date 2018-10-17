COMMUNITY GIVING: West Seattle Food Bank gets a boost from real-estate community golf tournament

(Michael Mallagh [Co-Director] and David Katt)

This fall sunshine has been a boon for outdoor activities – including a benefit golf tournament organized by members of the local real-estate community to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank. Don Bereiter from Windermere has sent photos and a wrap-up on the event held at the WS Golf Course last Friday – all totaling a $7,000 donation to the WSFB, from $3,500 in sponsorships and donations matched by PepsiCo. All from a first-ever tournament that was pulled together in just two weeks! Don continues:

Michael Mallagh and Stephanie Quam (Berkshire Hathaway HS Real Estate) are the brains behind it. They wanted to do something for the Food Bank and get others involved in the Real Estate community. Agents, lenders, title companies, etc., all pitched in a very short time period to make this happen. Below are a list of sponsors and volunteers just to show how everyone came together for a good cause. This was the first annual, and with more time for planning for next year, the dollar amount raised will be significantly larger.

The picture below is the winning team (from left to right) Mike and Debbie Kerns, Jill and Jim Campbell, with a score of 10 under par:

Sponsors

Pepsi – Kenny Turner: Matching Donation Sponsor

JetClosing – Nate Eisele: Beverage Ticket Sponsor

Stewart Title – Cathy Steger & Mary Forrey: Check-in Sponsor

The Westy, Connelly Skis, & The Bridge: Prize Supporters

Ballad Pictures / Adam Bale & Kent Colony: Photos

Garrett Wheadon – Sign Pros

Kelli Strand – Chicago Title

Ron Ballman – American Home Shield

Chris Dutton – Guild Mortgage

Holmquist + Gardiner Attorneys at Law

Nick Perovich – HomeStreet Bank

Shari Kruse – Windermere

Napoleon Williams – Cornerstone Home Lending

(Cathy Steger, Mary Forrey, Jennifer Whip, Stephanie Quam (Tournament Co-Director), Jennifer Ruemping, Sally Hardwick, Kathy Sheldon)

Volunteers

Kathy Sheldon – Berkshire Hathaway

Jennifer Ruemping – Berkshire Hathaway

Sally Hardwick (and Emily!) – Windermere

Jennifer Whip – Windermere

Stephanie Quam – Berkshire Hathaway

The Winners!

1st Place with a 62 (-10): Jill Campbell / Jim Campbell / Debbie Kerns / Mike Kerns ($300)

1st Place (Mixed Division) with a 69 (-3): Stephanie Quam / Marian Padgett / Tonya Hamilton / Chris Dutton ($200)

2nd Place with a 63 (-9): Napoleon Williams / Tyler Martinez / Matthew Martinez / Carsten Olufsen ($100)

Closest to the Pin (Hole 11): Jeff Dabbs & Nancy Spiro ($50 Gift Card)

Long Drive (Hole 12): Tyler Martinez and TBD for the women (the long drive results went missing, so if you hit the fairway let me know ;) ($50 Gift Card)