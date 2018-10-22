COMMUNITY GIVING: See who got a boost from VIEWS

The community advocates who comprise Visualized Increased Engagement in West Seattle (VIEWS) have announced the recipients of the group’s latest grants:

Above, Cindi Barker received a check for $500 on behalf of the Emergency Communication Hubs to help continue their imports work here in West Seattle. Larry Winkler, Chas Redmond, and Pete Spalding presented the check to Cindi.

Above, Nafasi Farrell and David Bestock received a check for $750. These funds were earmarked by VIEWS to help with youth programming at the Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. This donation is in recognition of Nafasi’s efforts in supporting the cultural programming at the annual Delridge Day festival.

Wendy Westover – above left – and Daryl Look – above right – were presented a check for $1250 on behalf of the Delridge Associated Recreation Council to help underwrite scholarships for youth in the Delridge neighborhood so they could participate in programming at the Delridge Community Center. The Delridge Community Center is a great partner with VIEWS in putting on the annual Delridge Day Festival.

Also: Chas Redmond was presented a check for $400 to help in purchasing new sound equipment. If you have attended any of the local neighborhood festivals or any number of events across the West Seattle peninsula it is a good bet that Chas was responsible for the sound.