BIZNOTE: Terjung’s Studio of Gifts announces closing date, final sale

(WSB photo from July 2018 story: Gregor Terjung with daughter Gail Spores)

Back in July, we brought you the story of the family that runs Terjung’s Studio of Gifts in The Junction deciding to close after half a century. They hadn’t set a final closing date at the time, but now they have. Here’s the announcement:

After 50 years in West Seattle, Monday, October 29th will be the last day of business for Terjung’s Studio of Gifts. Open hours are from 9:00a – 6:00p. Starting October 15th through close of the store, remaining merchandise will be marked 50% off with an extra 10% for all holiday items. Come by to take advantage of the further discounts and say farewell to Gregor and Gail.

The store is at 4547 California SW.