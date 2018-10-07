Are you ready … for fun? Play Disaster Trivia in West Seattle!

Things are going to get disastrous during the next Trivia Night at Talarico’s in The Junction. The announcement explains:

Wednesday, October 10th is “Disaster Trivia Night” at Talarico’s Pizzeria, 4718 California Ave SW. Starting at 8:30 pm and going until about 10:15, you and your friends can test your knowledge about disaster preparedness and disaster movies.

In addition to the prizes awarded to the top finishers, West Seattle Be Prepared, our local preparedness group, will hold a raffle of disaster supplies as a fundraiser. See how much you know and at the same time you will help out a great organization. $2 to play, which becomes the prize money.

See how much you know, learn something you don’t, help out a great organization, and do it all with beer and pizza or pasta and wine (are those survival foods?)

It’s best to make a reservation at Talarico’s to ensure your team has a seat! 206-937-3463. Over 21 only. Questions? Email info@westseattlebeprepared.org