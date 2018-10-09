Alki, West Seattle Elementaries still on ‘recommended’ list for final BEX V school-levy work session

That’s the agenda/document packet for tomorrow’s Seattle School Board work session on the BEX (Building Excellence) V levy that’s scheduled to go before voters next year. (See it here – 40 pages, PDF – if the embedded version above doesn’t work for you.) It’s the last work session scheduled before the board/district drafts a levy recommendation for one more round of public comment before it’s finalized and sent to the ballot. And as was the case for the previous board work session two weeks ago, a $53 million rebuild for Alki Elementary and $22 million addition for West Seattle Elementary are the only major local projects on the “recommended” list of capacity/condition-related projects, which could total $795 million citywide.

There are a few other points of West Seattle interest in the agenda documents, such as a note on the second-to-last page that even though Madison Middle School is experiencing double-digit enrollment increases (and has four new portables this year as a result), a Madison addition isn’t being recommended and instead boundary changes might be considered years down the line to send more students to Denny International Middle School and fewer to Madison. The public is welcome to sit in on – no comment period, though – tomorrow’s work session at district HQ (3rd and Lander in SODO), 4:30-5:30 pm.