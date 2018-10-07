7 highlights for your West Seattle Friday

(59th/Alki Halloween tree. WSB photo)

From the WSB calendar and inbox:

MEDICARE CHOICES INFO: Free presentations at 1 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW) and 3 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond):

These informative 45-minute presentations will cover Medicare choices & options while not being focused on any one insurance company or product. Attendees will learn about important updates & changes to Medicare coming in 2019 and following will receive a FREE pie! (choice of Apple, Dutch Apple, Marionberry or Cherry) To guarantee your gift, please RSVP @ 844.314.0799

WEST SEATTLE SKI SWAP DROPOFF: 3-7 pm at the West Seattle VFW, drop off your items for this weekend’s Ski Swap. Not registered as a seller but interested? Go here. (3601 SW Alaska)

GIRLS’ NIGHT AT CLICK! Annual shopping/sampling/giveaways event in the Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor) loft in The Junction, 5-8 pm – here’s the plan! (4540 California SW)

MEET JORDAN MORRIS: The Sounders FC player will be at West Seattle Brewing Company in The Triangle, 6-7 pm, to meet fans. (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Senior night for division-leading Chief Sealth International High School, vs. Roosevelt, 7 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), with a halftime tribute to Nino Cantu, the SWAC groundskeeper who died recently. West Seattle High School plays on the road at Bainbridge HS, 7 pm (9330 NE High School Rd.). At West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW) at 7 pm tonight, it’s Seattle Prep vs. Rainier Beach.

GARY BENSON: Songs old and new at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

THE SLAGS: They’re playing Poggie Tavern at 9 tonight. No cover. 21+.

PREVIEW THE WEEKEND! Halloween/fall-festival-type fun is in our seasonal guide; full list of events is on our complete calendar.