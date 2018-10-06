6 for a wet West Seattle Monday

(Bewick’s Wren, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Before we move on to the news of the day – calendar highlights:

VOTER REGISTRATION/STATUS CHECK: Not registered to vote? Not sure about your status – maybe you’ve moved, for example? Today’s your deadline to do both of the above online. Just go here.

COMPLETE COUNT COMMITTEE: This committee appointed by Governor Inslee, “a group of 30 leaders he has appointed to support and advise state officials on how best to ensure an accurate count of all Washington residents for the 2020 Census,” chaired by former Gov. Gary Locke, has its first meeting at 2 pm at Brockey Center on the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

HOMEWORK HELP: Volunteers are at High Point Library to assist students, 4-7:30 pm. More info here. (3411 SW Raymond)

EVENING BOOK GROUP IN WESTWOOD: 6:45 pm at Southwest Library. This month’s book is “Negroland: a Memoir” by Margo Jefferson. (9010 35th SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUP IN ADMIRAL: 6:45 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. This month’s book is “Lost Memory of Skin” by Russell Banks. (2306 42nd SW)

TRIVIA: Free all-ages trivia at The Skylark, 7:30 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THE WEEK AHEAD … preview what’s coming up by checking our complete calendar!