4 for your West Seattle Monday

“WELCOME TO NIGHTFALL ORPHANAGE”: A spooky homemade show on Alki Avenue goes live tonight, with quite a story. Read about it at nightfall1031.wordpress.com. First night tonight, 7:30-10:30 pm. Alert that it “might be too scary for younger children.” (2130 Alki SW)

LIBRARY LAB – CHAIN REACTIONS: 4-7 pm at Delridge Library, “learn about chain reactions by setting up stick bombs (popsicle sticks woven in special configurations that build up tension), dominoes, and more. LibraryLab is a time for people of all ages to experiment, play, and create amazing inventions.” (5423 Delridge Way SW)

WSHS FOOTBALL DINE-OUT BENEFIT: Starting at 6:30 pm, all-you-can-eat taco bar at Pecado Bueno in The Junction, $15, benefiting the West Seattle High School football program via the Booster Club. (4523 California SW)

QUIZ NIGHT: 7:30 pm at The Skylark, all ages, no cover, prizes! (3803 Delridge Way SW)