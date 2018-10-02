West Seattle, Washington

2 local opportunities to talk with Seattle Public Schools’ new superintendent Denise Juneau

October 8, 2018 3:27 pm
New Seattle Public Schools superintendent Denise Juneau‘s “listening tour” now has two local stops:

-This Wednesday (October 10th), she’ll be at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) for a 6 pm town hall with students, followed by a 7 pm community-wide town hall.

-On October 18th, she’ll be at Concord International Elementary in South Park (723 S. Concord), 6-8 pm, for an event that the co-sponsoring Concord PTA tells us will be “conducted in Spanish with English translation.” Child care and dinner provided.

(Photo by WSB’s Patrick Sand – Superintendent Juneau at 9/4/18 Roxhill @ EC Hughes ribboncutting)

