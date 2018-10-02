West Seattle, Washington

2 chances to see West Seattle filmmaker’s ‘Trickle Down Town’

October 5, 2018
West Seattleite Tomasz Biernacki has been working on a documentary about homelessness here and elsewhere in the city. Above is the trailer for his film “Trickle Down Town”; two local screenings are planned in the next few weeks. If you want a free ticket to the Admiral Theater premiere at 7 pm October 21st, go here. “Trickle Down Town” also will be featured at West Seattle Meaningful Movies next month (no tickets required), 6:30 pm November 3rd at Neighborhood House High Point.

  Ws prayers October 5, 2018 (4:10 pm)
    Thank you for sharing this-this movie looks very informative-there is so much judgement as we are literally seeing homeless population increasing-prayers this might open eyes and ears to the reality of the truth-the gap between those that have and have not-is increasing plus other factors-we can do more together than apart-we need to be united to help solve this

  Chicago October 6, 2018 (9:17 am)
    In Chicago in the 1980’s I was friends with a community of families who had just arrived to the U.S. from communist Romania. They spoke only a few phrases of English. They were astonished by their new freedom to work–to get as many jobs as they could physically maintain and be able to keep their own earnings. They worked as dishwashers and custodians. They shared apartments with extended family. In less than a decade they managed and owned multiple apartment buildings, twenty years later many had moved to large mansions in the suburbs… Is wage inequality really the cause of Seattle’s homelessness problem? How many of those shown sleeping on sidewalks in this movie clip are there because of addiction or mental illness? If we lie to ourselves about the true source of the problem, how can we come up with a solution? Let’s stop blaming homelessness on the rich and focus on getting help for our brothers and sisters who’ve succumbed to addiction and mental ill health.

