YOU CAN HELP! Two Dream Dinners sessions next week to support Pearl Jam-led fundraising to fight homelessness

Even if you’re not going to the Pearl Jam Home Shows next week, you can support the band-led fundraising campaign to help with homelessness. We have heard from one West Seattle business that’s joining the campaign – longtime WSB sponsor Dream Dinners-West Seattle:

Dream Dinners, West Seattle is proud to band together with Pearl Jam and our community to alleviate homelessness. We are committing $10 of each session sale on August 7 and August 8 to support #thehomeshows. Eat, drink and fight homelessness in King County. Select a date and dinners for:

Tuesday, August 7th at 6:29 PM, or

Wednesday, August 8th at 6:30 PM

Password: dinner Assemble 3 medium family-size (2 to 4 servings) dinners for $34.95. Select 3 of the following dinners: Terracotta Chicken with Pita and Hummus

Savory Grilled Chicken with Sesame, Honey Butter

Kentucky Pork Chops with Bacon Ranch Green Beans

Limoncello Shrimp with Coconut Rice

Buffalo Chicken Cavatappi

Snag your spot by following one of those links above and placing your order. Haven’t been to Dream Dinners before? Here’s how it works.

P.S. Other Seattle-area food-and-drink businesses donating part of their proceeds next Wednesday are listed here.