West Seattle Saturday: What’s happening, including traffic alerts

(Blue Angels flyby on Friday, photographed from Duwamish Head by David Hutchinson)

We start with traffic alerts:

TRAFFIC ALERTS, NOT JUST FOR BLUE ANGELS: The I-90 floating bridge will close again 12:55-2:45 pm for the Blue Angels‘ Seafair performance. And from SDOT, there are two West Seattle alerts – first, “periodic closures” near the West Marginal/Chelan/Spokane/Delridge intersection because the post-tanker crash cleanup isn’t over yet; also, at the east end of the Roxbury corridor:

This is the first weekend crews will work 12+ hours/days to improve safety at the busy 1st Ave S and Olson Place SW intersection. Excavation starts at 7:30 AM Saturday, to trench and then lay conduit across all lanes of 1st Ave S, for new traffic signaling. Over approximately 70′ of trench, crews will place steel plates — drivers, especially motorcyclists, use extreme caution! Work continues 8:30 AM – 9 PM Sunday, then picks up again next weekend. Expect lane closures and be patient, as crews work hard to complete the project in 4 consecutive weekends.

Now here’s what else is happening:

VOLUNTEER TO PROTECT TREES: 9 am-noon work party near Fauntleroy/Juneau – location specifics are here, plus other details.

CULTURAL-HISTORY HIKE: Walk in the West Duwamish Greenbelt starting at 10 am and learn about Native cultural history with Ken Workman, the great great great great grandson of Chief Sealth (Seattle) – details in our calendar listing. Meet at 19th/Dawson trailhead.

WADING POOLS: Likely to be open today, given the forecast – Saturday pools are Delridge (Genesee/Delridge) and Hiawatha (Walnut/Lander) noon-6:45 pm; Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) 11 am-8 pm. We’ll update when confirmed.

SUMMIT ATLAS HIGH-SCHOOL RIBBONCUTTING: The charter school’s new building has a ribboncutting set for noon today, as previewed here. (9601 35th SW)

‘WHEN YOU WISH UPON A PIZZA’: Goofy free theater at Roxhill Park, 5 pm – details here. (29th/Barton)

SALSA ON ALKI: Dance at the beach! 5-10 pm. Cost and other details here. (61st SW/Alki SW)

DBB DOWNHILL BIKE RIDE: 6 pm, the irreverent-and-then-some annual ride is scheduled to take off this year from Drunky’s Two Shoes BBQ in White Center. (16th SW/SW 98th)

‘THE LAST JEDI’ AT WEST SEATTLE OUTDOOR MOVIES: As previewed here last night, gates open at 6:30 pm, movie at dusk (9-ish) outside the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) as West Seattle Outdoor Movies continue their free Saturday night shows. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is tonight’s movie. (3622 SW Snoqualmie)

‘COCO’ AT CINE EN EL PARQUE: 6:30 pm at Dick Thurnau Memorial Park in White Center, “Coco” is onscreen at the annual King County-presented outdoor movie. (11050 10th SW)

GARY DAVIS: Singer-songwriter performs at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

SEE THE FULL LIST … on our complete-calendar page.