West Seattle Friday: Summer Concerts at The Mount debut, HPIC’s Corner Bar, and more!

(Bald Eagle with a pursuer, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Six notes for your Friday:

WADING POOLS: The Seattle Parks hotline says they will NOT be open today.

THE WORLD’S SLOWEST COMPUTER: 2 pm at High Point Library, a fun competition to build it, as explained here. Free; registration not required. (3411 SW Raymond)

BASKETBALL, STREET ART, & PIZZA: 3-5 pm:

Pickup basketball for middle- and high-school-aged youth and basketball skill activities for younger children on the courts behind Neighborhood House High Point. There will also be art activities set up and led by teaching artists from Nature Consortium. Pizza and beverages will also be provided. The street will be closed to traffic.

(6400 Sylvan Way SW)

SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE MOUNT: The annual four-show series starts tonight, 5:30 pm dinner if you want to buy yours there, 6 pm music, on the south side of the Providence Mount St. Vincent campus, tonight starring The Abbagraphs with ABBA songs and other disco-era music. Dinner menu:

Citrus-Marinated Mahi-Mahi Tacos

Or your choice of

All Beef Franks, Grilled Hamburgers, Veggie Black Bean Burgers All with Macaroni Salad, Watermelon and Corn on the Cob Dessert: Mamma-Mia Baklava

Free popcorn/snow cones. Bring your own chair/blanket. (4831 35th SW)

CORNER BAR: First Friday means it’s time for the pop-up bar at Highland Park Improvement Club. Doors open at 6 pm; music by the Yada Yada Blues Band starts around 8 pm. DJ Dr. Lehl, too! All ages; no cover; food and beverages available for purchase. (1116 SW Holden)

BOOK READING/SIGNING: 7 pm at Easy Street Records, author Thomas O’Keefe reads from and signs his new book, “Waiting to Derail: Ryan Adams and Whiskeytown, Alt Country’s Brilliant Wreck,” which “provides a firsthand glimpse into Ryan Adams at the most meaningful and mythical stage of his career.” Free; all ages. (California/Alaska)

