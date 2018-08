Going to one of the Pearl Jam concerts at Safeco Field? The West Seattle Water Taxi will run late BOTH nights after all - a change from what they told us when we asked (and reported) yesterday. ... See MoreSee Less

CHANGE OF HEART: West Seattle Water Taxi WILL extend service for Pearl Jam August 8th concert after all westseattleblog.com (WSB file photo of M/V Doc Maynard on an evening stop at Seacrest) Some commenters expressed disappointment after we reported that the West Seattle Water Taxi wouldn't offer extended service next Wednesday, August 8th, the first of two sold-out Pearl Jam concerts at Safeco Field. This afternoon, we'...