West Seattle Crime Watch: Seen these stolen items?

August 2, 2018 1:40 pm
Reader report, from Ile:

I got out to my car this morning parked at 42nd and Hudson and not only had it been rifled through but they attempted to steal it with a filed-down key. They took the typical stuff like charger cords, a little black bag with some CDs (I hope they like jazz), my Leatherman, my registration and a bunch of stupid stuff from the glove compartment, etc. If you see any of this dumped, please let me know. He or she did take my commemorative Lakewood PD pin I was given some time back which really stings. Oddly enough I did see a white guy in his 20s with a blue backpack, sunglasses, with curly bushy hair under a ball cap walking through the alley looking around suspiciously about two hours after I parked. Please be on the lookout for strange activity.

SPD incident # is 2018-285485.

