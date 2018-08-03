West Seattle Crime Watch: Restaurant burglar; gas theft; two stolen vehicles found

In West Seattle Crime Watch:

RESTAURANT BURGLARY: The manager of El Chupacabra on Alki says a security camera caught this man breaking into their restaurant Thursday morning:

If you think you recognize him, contact police and refer to incident #2018-285377.

GAS THEFT: Amy had an unpleasant surprise Thursday night: “Wanted to report that someone stole all the gas out of my car. I am a water taxi commuter, and had the vehicle parked at Salty’s. Last night I returned to the vehicle late after seeing a movie and noticed my gas light was on and the needle below E. I had filled the 17 gallon tank on July 30th, and had 51 miles on the odometer. Maybe send out a warning to commuters if they don’t have a locking gas cap that this could be a trend.”

And a followup note:

STOLEN VEHICLES FOUND: The two stolen vehicles most recently reported here in Crime Watch have both been found – the Toyota pickup stolen from Delridge was found on Puget Ridge; the Accord stolen in Admiral was found in Skyway.