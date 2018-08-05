VOTE! Tuesday’s your deadline for getting your primary-election ballot out

If you haven’t already voted, dig up your ballot to get it done and send it out! Tuesday is your last chance to get it in either a dropbox or a mailbox. It’s not a long ballot (here’s what it looks like) but you have three major decisions:

–34th District State Senate: 11 people are running for this open seat. Which two will advance to November? Here’s the order in which they’re listed on the ballot, with party preference – the names link to their infopages on the state website (with everything from resumé toplines to links showing you who donated to their campaigns):

Joe Nguyen (Prefers Democratic Party)

Lois Schipper (Prefers Democratic Party)

Sofia Aragon (Prefers Democratic Party)

Courtney Lyle (Prefers Republican Party)

Hillary Shaw (States No Party Preference)

Annabel Quintero (Prefers Democratic Party)

Lemuel W. Charleston (Prefers Democrat Party)

Shannon Braddock (Prefers Democratic Party)

Darla Green (Prefers Republican Party)

Debi Wagner (Prefers Independent Party)

Lisa Ryan Devereau (Prefers Democratic Party)

We’ve covered four forums in this race, all with video: White Center Chamber of Commerce‘s forum, West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s forum, West Seattle Democratic Women‘s forum, 34th District Democrats‘ forum.

–U.S. Senate: Incumbent Maria Cantwell has 28 challengers. Which two of the 29 candidates (all listed here) will make it to the general election?

–King County Prop 1: Replacement levy for Automated Fingerprint Identification System Services

TO VOTE: This is the first election with prepaid postage, so if you send your ballot via US Postal Service mail, you do NOT need a stamp. You can also use a county dropbox – there’s one in West Seattle, alongside the High Point Library at 3411 SW Raymond, and you have until 8 pm Tuesday to drop off your ballot there. (The full countywide list is here.)