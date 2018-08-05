SPORTS: West Seattle Little League plays again at regionals Tuesday after tournament-opening loss

The cheers resounded from 1,000 miles away, but the end result was disappointment from San Bernardino to Seattle as Little League Northwest Regionals play opened with a 16-6 loss for the West Seattle Little League All-Stars. Barry J. White sent the photo from the local viewing party we mentioned here last night, reporting:

A large contingent of 60+ Westside fans watched from the Great American Diner. It wasn’t the result anyone hoped or expected, but the crowd was loud and enthusiastic throughout. Despite the 16-6 result after five innings, many expressed confidence the team would bounce back on Tuesday.

The state-champion WSLL players’ opponents today were the Idaho champs from Coeur d’Alene; here are the game stats. At 7 pm Tuesday, West Seattle will play either Alaska or Montana.