SPORTS: West Seattle Little League plays again at regionals Tuesday after tournament-opening loss

August 5, 2018
The cheers resounded from 1,000 miles away, but the end result was disappointment from San Bernardino to Seattle as Little League Northwest Regionals play opened with a 16-6 loss for the West Seattle Little League All-Stars. Barry J. White sent the photo from the local viewing party we mentioned here last night, reporting:

A large contingent of 60+ Westside fans watched from the Great American Diner. It wasn’t the result anyone hoped or expected, but the crowd was loud and enthusiastic throughout. Despite the 16-6 result after five innings, many expressed confidence the team would bounce back on Tuesday.

The state-champion WSLL players’ opponents today were the Idaho champs from Coeur d’Alene; here are the game stats. At 7 pm Tuesday, West Seattle will play either Alaska or Montana.

