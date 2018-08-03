The second movie in the third “Star Wars” trilogy is on the big screen tomorrow night outside the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) in The Triangle. You can watch “The Last Jedi” free at dusk Saturday – it’s the third of this year’s six West Seattle Outdoor Movies! Bring your own chair/blanket and find a spot as early as 6:30; the movie’s at dusk, probably around 9 pm.

This week’s spotlight nonprofit is the West Seattle Food Bank, and if you bring a few dollars for raffle tickets, you’ll be supporting the Y and taking a chance on some cool prizes. Also: West Seattle’s own Sweet Bumpas Ice Cream will be there selling cool treats, in addition to the Y’s weekly concession offerings. We’re this year’s media sponsor – see you at the movies!