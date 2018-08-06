LAST CALL: Deadline for registering your Night Out block party

(Photo courtesy Pete Spalding. P.S. For Delridge Day info, here’s our most-recent update!)

Clever sign like that one from Pigeon Point NOT required – but if you want to close a (non-arterial) street for your Night Out block party tomorrow night, you have until 5 pm today to register it. Just go here. And you can go here to find templates for street-closure signs and neighborhood invitations. If you won’t be at your own block/building party – remember that as of last count, more than 260 parties were registered in this area, so be mindful of many closed side streets between 6-9 pm tomorrow!