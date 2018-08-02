How you can help West Seattle Little League’s state champs with their next challenge

(July 29th photo by Barry J. White)

After we reported on the West Seattle Little League 12-year-old All-Stars’ state championship and impending trip to the regionals, WSB readers asked if they needed community contributions. As it turns out, yes! From WSLL’s Kathy Powers:

West Seattle Little League will be 1 of 6 teams competing in the Northwest Regional Tournament in San Bernardino, CA for a berth to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA later in August. The first game will be against Idaho, on Sunday, Aug 5th. It can be viewed online via ESPN+. The full schedule can be found here.

To help support the team’s journey, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help offset the cost of travel for the team and families. If you are interested in supporting them, you can do so here.

Great job boys and Go Westside!!