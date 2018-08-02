West Seattle, Washington

02 Thursday

How you can help West Seattle Little League’s state champs with their next challenge

August 2, 2018 12:04 pm
1 COMMENT
 |   How to help | West Seattle news

(July 29th photo by Barry J. White)

After we reported on the West Seattle Little League 12-year-old All-Stars’ state championship and impending trip to the regionals, WSB readers asked if they needed community contributions. As it turns out, yes! From WSLL’s Kathy Powers:

West Seattle Little League will be 1 of 6 teams competing in the Northwest Regional Tournament in San Bernardino, CA for a berth to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA later in August. The first game will be against Idaho, on Sunday, Aug 5th. It can be viewed online via ESPN+. The full schedule can be found here.

To help support the team’s journey, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help offset the cost of travel for the team and families. If you are interested in supporting them, you can do so here.

Great job boys and Go Westside!!

1 Reply to "How you can help West Seattle Little League's state champs with their next challenge"

  • Cami August 2, 2018 (1:02 pm)
    So excited for this team! I had a great time watching them at the District 7 tourney at Bar-S and also at the State tourney in Sedro Woolley.  They are a great group of kids and parents and I hope all the alumni from Bar-S will join me in donating to this cause.  We all remember the excitement of going to State but also remember the stress of taking time off and travelling during extended play.  Anything you can give can help these families with their travel expenses.  GO WESTSIDE!BTW, ESPN+ is needed to watch the regional games.  They play at 4pm on Sunday. https://www.littleleague.org/news/little-league-coverage-expands-with-launch-of-espn-plus/

