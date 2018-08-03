FOLLOWUP: West Marginal Way fully reopens after post-tanker-crash cleanup

FOLLOWUP & TRAFFIC ALERT: What's being done to clean up thousands of gallons of spilled fuel, post-tanker crash

westseattleblog.com

That image was taken a short time ago from the SDOT camera on the east side of the Spokane/Chelan/West Marginal/Delridge intersection, the area blocked off for almost 12 hours after a double-tanker truck went sideways and spilled gasoline. The cleanup continues, and that's led to the lane closure sh...