FOLLOWUP: West Marginal Way fully reopens after post-tanker-crash cleanup

That image is from the traffic cam on West Marginal at Spokane/Chelan/Delridge; SDOT says it is now open again, more than 24 hours after a tipped tanker truck was removed and crews started removing spilled gasoline from the drainage system (as explained here). We’re following up with Seattle Public Utilities to see if there’s any new info, but wanted to let you know that the traffic backups should now ease. Meantime, the tanker’s owner, Coleman Oil, has posted a statement in the comment thread following our original coverage of the Wednesday night incident.
