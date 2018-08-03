West Seattle, Washington

04 Saturday

FERRY BACKUP: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run down to 2 boats

August 3, 2018 6:43 pm
 |   Fauntleroy | Seen at sea | West Seattle news

Friday afternoon ferry backups in Fauntleroy are regular occurrences but today’s has been far worse than usual – there’s an extra problem: The Washington State Ferries run between here, Vashon, and Southworth is down a boat. The WSF bulletin says, “Vessel #2 M/V Sealth is out of service until further notice due to problems with the number one engine. Vessel maintenance crews are assessing the problem. All vessel #2 departures are cancelled. #1 Cathlamet and #3 Kitsap are following the regular schedule for #1 and #3 departures.” One tipster reported a backup on Fauntleroy Way all the way to Fairmount Park,

1 Reply to "FERRY BACKUP: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run down to 2 boats"

  • KimP August 3, 2018 (6:59 pm)
    Reply

    The worse in 25 years, the intersection of Fauntleroy and California was at a stand still. Ferry traffic simply parked in middle of road blocking all others.

