CHANGE OF HEART: West Seattle Water Taxi WILL extend service for Pearl Jam August 8th concert after all



(WSB file photo of M/V Doc Maynard on an evening stop at Seacrest)

Some commenters expressed disappointment after we reported that the West Seattle Water Taxi wouldn’t offer extended service next Wednesday, August 8th, the first of two sold-out Pearl Jam concerts at Safeco Field. This afternoon, we’ve just received word from Water Taxi spokesperson Brent Champaco that there’s been a change of heart:

King County Water Taxi will offer extended evening sailings on the West Seattle route during the Pearl Jam concerts on Wednesday, Aug. 8 and Friday, Aug. 10 in Seattle. We typically offer extended evening service for evening Mariners, Seahawks and Sounders FC home games during our summer schedule. However, given the number of West Seattle riders who are expected to attend the Pearl Jam concert, our standing principles to alleviate traffic congestion to support mobility for our residents warrants providing this additional service offering. King County Water Taxi will depart downtown Seattle at 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

And as we reported yesterday, he adds: