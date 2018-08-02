Car fire by 35th/Barton 7-11

10:21 AM: Everything has reopened, after almost 12 hours.



PREVIOUS: Tanker incident we've been covering since late last night is still blocking access to low bridge. Delridge ramp to EB high bridge IS open. Bike shuttle on Avalon near Luna Park. Continuing coverage: ... See MoreSee Less VIDEO: Tanker truck goes sideways, leaks fuel west of West Seattle low bridge westseattleblog.com (WSB photo added 11:22 pm) 10:48 PM: Big Seattle Fire hazmat response at Chelan/Spokane, just west of the low bridge, for what SFD says is an overturned tanker truck leaking gasoline. Traffic is being diverted at the north end of Delridge. The Delridge exit from the bridge is being blocked off, per....

Avoid the area just west of the low bridge - Chelan Café vicinity - overturned tanker leaking gasoline per SFD. We're updating on WSB at westseattleblog.com/2018/08/overturned-tanker-truck-leaking-fuel-just-west-of-low-bridge/ ... See MoreSee Less Photo