West Seattle, Washington

Car fire by 35th/Barton 7-11

August 2, 2018 8:13 pm
Thanks to the texter who sent that photo of a car fire at the 35th/Barton 7-11. Seattle Fire is still on the scene, according to the incident log. No other details.

2 Replies to "Car fire by 35th/Barton 7-11"

  • Ben August 2, 2018 (8:16 pm)
    Fire is out. Trees and house above the car never caught fire. But the house probably stinks for a night or two. Quick response by local fire dept. Thanks!

    • WSB August 2, 2018 (9:05 pm)
      Thanks! Drove by on the way back from the meeting I was covering tonight, SFD gone, just hints of foam around the car…

