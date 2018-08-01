About the green stuff in Puget Sound

(Photographed Tuesday)

Several people have asked about the green streaks/patches visible in Puget Sound this week. We’ve reported before on the red patches – and the short answer is that the green stuff is a lot like the red stuff: Algae blooms. Not the same exact type – the red algae (noctiluca) seems to be unique in that coloration – but as the state Ecology Department notes, algae blooms come in many colors. What they have in common: They’re a sign something is awry – the water is too full of “nutrients,” a catch-all term for many things – including, according to Ecology:

Human sources of nutrients include (among others): Treated sewage

Over-application of fertilizers that get into stormwater runoff

onsite sewage systems (OSS)

Poorly managed land use practices

Natural sources, too, “but analyses indicate that human nutrient sources are making things worse,” says the state. Good for algae – bad for animals and plants that need oxygen-rich water. The state does an aerial survey that leads to a report titled Eyes on Puget Sound – the mid-July edition is here.